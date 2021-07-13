Avery Steffen named Area Softball Player of the Year
ROCHESTER – Avery Steffen, a 2021 graduate of Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, was named the Area Softball Player of the Year by the Rochester Post Bulletin. Steffen led the Cougars to the Section 1AA finals with her arm and bat. She hit .540 this season with 47 hits, 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 24 RBI, and 45 runs scored. She had a 15-3 record in the circle with an ERA of 1.03. Steffen will play at North Dakota State University next year.zumbrota.com
