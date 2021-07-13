Cornel West Has Announced He's Leaving Harvard And Says The School Has Lost Its Way

Yascha Mount (Atlantic) and Batya Ungar-Sargon (Newsweek) say yes. Virginia Heffernan (LA Times) and Frank Sesno (fmr. CNN) say no. The New York Times has never been without its critics. Lately, however, the criticism has been coming faster, from both outside and inside the Times newsroom. A recurring complaint is that the paper has sacrificed balance to pursue goals aligned with social justice and play to its generally liberal subscriber base. "Objectivity" as a value is out at the paper of record, the criticism goes, and the Times has changed for the worse. Not so, say its defenders. Yes, the Times has evolved, but in ways that make its journalism more responsive to these tumultuous times, when truth in public life is under assault. By casting a critical lens on the historically disenfranchised, the Times is catching up on stories it should have started telling a long time ago. This, say the paper's supporters, is progress. In light of this divide over one of America's most fundamental and historic sources of news and information, on July 29, nonpartisan debate series Intelligence Squared U.S. debuts a new debate on the motion "The New York Times Has Lost Its Way."