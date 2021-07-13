Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart, IN

Alexander Richard Gattman

Elkhart Truth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Richard Gattman, 22, died unexpectedly in Elkhart on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born on July 27, 1998, to Stephanie (Davis) and Steven A. Gattman in Elkhart, Indiana. Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Tom Sibal, of Goshen; brother, Steven A. (Mackenzie) Gattman of Huntley, Illinois; sister, Elizabeth (Sean Nowling) Gattman of Jamestown, New York; grandmothers, Frances Davis of Pingree Grove, Illinois, and Ruth Gattman of Elkhart; auntie, Nicole (Rick) Lewis of Lexington, Kentucky; uncle, Wesley (Rita) Davis Jr. of Pingree Grove, Illinois; nephews James and Finn Nowling; stepsister, Jennifer Sibal; stepbrothers, William and Kevin Sibal; and five cousins, Tyler, Zachary, and Emily Zepeda, and Wesley III and Megan Davis. His father and grandfathers, Wesley Davis Sr. and G. Beach Gattman, are deceased.

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Elkhart, IN
Obituaries
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Lexington, IN
City
Elizabeth, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Lewis, IN
City
Jamestown, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frances Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephanie Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy