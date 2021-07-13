Cancer Biological Therapy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

The global behavioral therapy market size is projected to grow substantially owing to the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders among people, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Behavioural Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Cognitive Behavioural Play Therapy, Systematic Desensitization, Aversion Therapy), By Application (Depression, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), Eating Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Substance Abuse), By Patient Type (Children, Adult), By Treatment Settings (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Community Health Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” According to the World Health Organization, the number of people suffering from depression was estimated to be 4.4% in 2015. These statistics are expected to normalize patients opting for behavioral therapy.
