Eugene, OR

Cannabis usage in the Olympics: Let’s talk about it

lionsroarnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson, who placed first in the women’s 100-meter race for the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., was disqualified due to a positive marijuana test. While cannabis is legal in Oregon, the World Anti-Doping Agency has a say in the matter if the substance is still found...

