Global Data Lake Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028

Data Lake is a storage warehouse that can store huge amount of organized, semi-organized, and unstructured data. It is a storage location for every type of data in its native format with no fixed limits on account size or file. It offers high data quantity to increase analytic performance and native integration. Data lakes democratizes data and is a cost-effective technique to store all data of an organization for later processing. In contrast to a hierarchal data warehouse in which data is stored in files and folders, data lake has a flat structural design. Each data element in a data lake is given with a unique identifier and labeled with a set of metadata information. The primary objective of building a data lake is to offer an unrefined view of data to data scientists. Data lake offers business agility. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence can be used to produce profitable predictions.

