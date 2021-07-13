Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028
Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) is a service that enables users to save files such as photos, documents, and videos in cloud or on-premises storage and then access them on other computing devices with several people. Increase in security and privacy concerns and substantial shift of organizations from traditional file sharing techniques to digital technique is expected to generate new opportunities in the market. EFSS services include characteristics such as live document version tracking, commenting, and workflow process management to assist users in store, review, edit, and share files. Enterprise file-sharing tools play a significant role in this transformation by providing an integrated system for employees to handle collaboration, communications, and content management tasks.ksusentinel.com
