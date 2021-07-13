Global DBaaS and Cloud Database Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028
A cloud database is a service that is built and accessed through a cloud platform. Cloud database applications are executed on cloud computing platform and its services are provided as as-a-service model acronym i.e., DBaaS or cloud database-as-a-service. It is a simple cloud-based platform responsible to store and manage data on cloud. DBaaS tools provide similar functionality to that of traditional database management systems but with additional scalability and high availability of database benefits. It stores data in cloud and provides access without the need for setting up physical hardware by installing software or configuring the systems for performance. Using a cloud-based database enables businesses to scale up large workloads with ease. It also provides features such as database replication across multiple geographical locations and backup & recovery options, which reduces security concerns.ksusentinel.com
