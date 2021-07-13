Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

IAS 2021: Moving Forward With HIV Care, Cure, and PrEP

By Heather Boerner
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has overshadowed innovations in HIV care and prevention, says Tonia Poteat, PhD, MPH, PA-C, a primary HIV care and HIV preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) clinician and associate professor of social medicine at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. So even though the US Food and Drug Administration approved monthly injections of cabotegravir/rilpivirine (Cabenuva) in January, none of her patients are taking it.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ias#Homelessness#Hepatitis C#Ias#Islatravir#Dovato#Bictegravir Emtricitabine#Merck#Innovio#Viiv Healthcare#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
HIV
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Greene County, TNGreeneville Sun

Addiction Recovery Programs Move Forward

Drug overdoses in Tennessee spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020. Agencies providing addiction treatment are moving forward with recovery programs, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday. More than 20 coalition members met in person for the first time in more than 16 months and...
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Cabotegravir Plus Rilpivirine Well-Received by HIV Care Staff, Patients at 12 Months

New findings from CUSTOMIZE suggest the once-monthly injection therapy was feasibly implemented and generally favored to once-daily tablets. New findings presented at the International AIDS Society (IAS) 2021 Conference on HIV Science this weekend showed once-monthly cabotegravir plus rilpivirine (Cabenuva) injection is feasibly implemented for use across nearly 2 dozen clinic types in the US, for the treatment of HIV.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

PrEP HIV Prevention Pills to Be Free for Insured Americans

Last Updated: July 21, 2021. HIV prevention advocates say the new guidance is a game changer. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly all health insurers must cover the entire cost of HIV prevention treatments, the U.S. government says. That includes the two approved pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs Truvada and Descovy, all clinic visits, and lab tests, NBC News reported.
HomelessPosted by
POZ

What Will Bring People Living With HIV Back Into Care?

Convenience, accessibility, confidentiality and quality care. If the U.S. health care system wants to bring people who have left HIV care back to the clinic, this is what people with HIV say they’ll have to do, according to data presented this week at the 11th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2021).
Healthcontagionlive.com

Mortality of People Entering HIV Care Drops, Nearing That of General Population

US residents with HIV have higher rates of mortality than their peers without infection, but the gap is narrowing, a recent study showed. The gap in mortality rates between U.S. residents entering HIV care and those in the general population has narrowed significantly, with the life expectancy of patients diagnosed with HIV nearing that of the general population, a recent study found.
Healthcontagionlive.com

PrEP Use Low Among Individuals With Self-Reported HIV Risk Factors

Many respondents reported having a lack of information about the use of PrEP. The use of PrEP is part of a combined approach for the prevention of HIV in those that are at a high risk for infection and is deemed a critical element of that approach. However, there is a significant lack of data that can be used to inform strategies for PrEP scale-up among transgendered individuals.
ScienceMedscape News

Monkeys May Lead the Way for Immunotherapy HIV Cure

A small study conducted in rhesus macaques found a 10-fold reduction in HIV viral load when the monkeys received immunotherapy to block programmed cell death protein–1 (PD-1) and the cytokine interleukin-10 (IL-10). Additionally, 8 of 10 monkeys in the study experienced HIV-like simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) levels of <1000 copies for up to 12 weeks. Results from the study were presented at the International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference 2021, held virtually.
HealthPosted by
POZ

Don’t Rush Black Women With Same-Day HIV PrEP Starts

Black women interested in HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in rural Alabama are not interested in being rushed into a decision about starting the HIV prevention pill the same day, and they need to have positive, non-racist experiences with their health care providers, according to research presented at the 11th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2021).
Healthpih.org

One Patient Becomes Many: Expanding HIV/TB Care in Sierra Leone

From the time he was admitted to Lakka Government Hospital, Sierra Leone’s only dedicated tuberculosis facility, staff knew that 18-year-old Hassan* was special. “He’s a very brilliant boy,” said Armah Quist, program officer at the Partners In Health-supported hospital, located on the outskirts of capital city Freetown. “He’s the type of person who will not wait for someone to walk up to him; he’ll walk up to you.”
CancerJonesboro Sun

Never too late: Cancer centers push patients to quit smoking

When cancer patients stop smoking, they heal faster, experience fewer side effects from treatment and lower their chances of tumors returning. Now, top cancer hospitals are helping patients quit as evidence mounts that it’s never too late. The newest research, reported Monday, shows lung cancer patients who stopped smoking gained...
CancerMedscape News

Oncologist Admits Chemo for Terminally Ill Patient 'Wasn't Great Decision'

MANCHESTER—Leading oncologist Professor Justin Stebbing has told a medical tribunal that it "wasn't a great decision" to give a terminally ill cancer patient chemotherapy but denied overstating the chances of benefits and life expectancy. Prof Stebbing, who has an international reputation for his innovative treatments, is appearing before a Medical...
Williamsport, PAMilton Daily Standard

Pandemics, viruses, and how to move forward

WILLIAMSPORT — With work still to be done to understand the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, a Lycoming professor is making it the focal point of a new course available to students in the fall semester. “Viruses, Pandemics, and Society,” taught by Dr. Mary Morrison, assistant professor of biology at...
Healthabc7ny.com

HIV-prevention pill PrEP will now be covered under most insurance plans

The HIV-prevention pill PrEP will now be covered under most insurance plans. Its name is short for pre-exposure prophylaxis. Supporters of the move to make it free to those who are insured call it a game changer. "It would have changed my life a lot," said Raleigh resident Derwin Willoughby....
KidsMedscape News

Children and COVID: Vaccinations Drop as Case Count Rises

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. With only a quarter of all children aged 12-15 years fully vaccinated against COVID-19, first vaccinations continued to drop and new cases for all children rose for the second consecutive week. Just under 25% of children...

Comments / 0

Community Policy