IAS 2021: Moving Forward With HIV Care, Cure, and PrEP
The COVID-19 pandemic has overshadowed innovations in HIV care and prevention, says Tonia Poteat, PhD, MPH, PA-C, a primary HIV care and HIV preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) clinician and associate professor of social medicine at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. So even though the US Food and Drug Administration approved monthly injections of cabotegravir/rilpivirine (Cabenuva) in January, none of her patients are taking it.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0