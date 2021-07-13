Nokia Is a Quiet but Smart Bet on 5G Connectivity and More

Tech consulting giant CGI will use Nokia kit in a new 5G lab that is intended to showcase how great it is. CGI already has an ‘innovation centre’ in the central London skyscraper known as the walkie-talkie building, so it looks like Nokia is helping it create a 5G zone within that. To some extent this seems more like a showroom than a lab, with Nokia being given the platform to demonstrate its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private solution, while CGI gets to showcase its system integration offering.