Global Fitness App Market – Opportunity and Forecast, 2021–2028
High penetration of smartphones and tablets across all demographics has resulted in high adoption of fitness apps, which is a major factor that drives the growth of the market. Fitness application is a software that can be downloaded on any mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet. These apps are developed specifically to help users with exercise and other forms of physical training, nutrition & diet, health tracking, or other fitness related topics. Diet & nutrition features of fitness apps help in planning and implementing healthy nutrition plans. Whereas workout features are used for concluding weight drills to help in weight loss.ksusentinel.com
Comments / 0