Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers Positional review: Tight ends

By Fernando Ramirez
Posted by 
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUfAo_0avtlEjg00

This position has been crucial throughout the team's history. They have had two of the greatest tight ends in NFL history in Kellen Winslow Sr. and Antonio Gates. Both players should have their numbers in the rafters.

It seemed like Hunter Henry would be the next big-time tight end for the Chargers, but management let him walk in free agency and sign with the New England Patriots. The Bolts then signed free-agent tight end Jared Cook. He happens to be a huge redzone target that quarterback Justin Herbert will look for any time they are in the red zone.

Lock: Jared Cook, Tre' McKitty, Donald Parham Jr.

On the bubble: Stephen Anderson, Matt Sokol, Hunter Kampmoyer, Matt Seybert

Three locks: It is straightforward why Cook and McKitty are locks. One is a player who was just signed and is talented that could help the offense. The other was just drafted in the third round to help the offense and possibly special teams. Parham was signed last season, and there was some hesitation to placing him on "lock," but he is a developmental player who took some positive strides in 2020. He practiced with Herbert last training camp, and they had good chemistry. Parham is around 6 ft 8 inches and blazing speed for his size, so offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will probably find different ways to use him this season.

Bubble: Anderson is one that is teetering from making the roster and on the bubble. He showed some positive strides last season, but it might come down to him versus Parham. He got better at blocking as the year progressed and even made some excellent plays in the season's final two games. Watch out for Kampmoyer because he is a former Oregon Duck and could have a connection with Herbert. It seems like the Bolts have one or two undrafted free agents, so he could be a guy to watch in training camp. Sokol has been here for a couple of seasons, so he will be looking to show the coaching staff he improved. Seybert was a Spring League player who signed with the Bolts in June, so he will be trying to make the roster.

Analysis: The Chargers weakest position may be the tight end spot. If Cook happened to be injured, they would not be in a good spot. They were rumored to be in the Zach Ertz sweepstakes before free agency started. They should look into it again if it is true. A team can never have too many weapons, especially with Herbert at quarterback. Having Cook and Ertz would improve their chances of making the playoffs. They could also be taking him away from an AFC opponent in Buffalo, who has been rumored to trade for him possibly. Ertz is an all-pro tight end who could be returning home and making an impact on and off the field.

Comments / 0

ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
11
Followers
57
Post
583
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Winslow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chargers Positional#The New England Patriots#Bolts#Oregon Duck#Spring League#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Chargers Training Camp Position Battles: Cornerbacks | How Good Can They Be? | Chargers Unleashed

In this episode, Jake and Dan from Chargers Unleashed Podcast and LAFB Network discuss the next edition of the Los Angeles Chargers Position Battles series, focusing on the Chargers cornerback position group and defensive coaching. Looking at the 2021 Chargers depth chart, chargers off-season moves, chargers latest news, as well as an in-depth overview of each Chargers player on the Chargers cornerback depth chart. Michael “Vato” Davis, Chris Harris Jr., Asante Samuel Jr, Ryan Smith, Brandon Facyson, as well as chargers coaches are all discussed. Where will each chargers cornerback play? What Chargers defensive scheme will fit best for each? Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, Chargers Defensive Coach Renaldo Hill, are all discussed as well. This latest chargers podcast is a must-listen as we gear up for chargers training camp in July. Tune in!
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers in prime position for future success

In a new set of “future” NFL power rankings put out by ESPN, analysts such as Louis Riddick and Field Yates went about grading each club in a handful of important categories. Those included quarterback, the remaining roster, coaching, front office, and ability to draft well year-in and year-out. After...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Chargers: Position candidates for 2022 first-round pick

The LA Chargers are gearing up for the 2021 season and it is safe to say that the fans are extremely excited. Justin Herbert has given this franchise new life and the hope is that new head coach Brandon Staley is going to be the improvement the team needs. Of...
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Alex Smith Has 1-Word Prediction For Dak Prescott’s Comeback

Few former NFL quarterbacks, if any, are better situated than Alex Smith to predict how Dak Prescott will return from his injury. Smith, of course, suffered one of the most-gruesome leg injuries in recent NFL history. The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered a serious leg injury in 2018. Smith underwent dozens of surgeries and missed the entire 2019 season, only to return in 2020.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Peyton Manning predicts how Aaron Rodgers drama will come to an end

The future is unclear for where Aaron Rodgers will play, but Peyton Manning knows one thing: it’s probably not going to be in Denver. Day ??? of the Rodgers/Packers beef and we are an inch closer to an outcome than where we were when this all popped off. Which is a bit alarming since he’s pretty much been living his best life and probably has Green Bay on DND.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy