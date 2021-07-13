Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Brazil raises mandatory biodiesel blend to 12%, below expectations

By Gabriel Araújo
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Hm0d_0avtl2ED00
A worker fills a car with gasoline at a gas station in Sao Paulo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government raised the mandatory blend of biodiesel into diesel to 12% from 10%, below this year's target of 13% in a bid to rein in fuel inflation amid high soybean prices.

About 70% of Brazil's biodiesel is produced from soy oil, prices of which have risen owing to strong demand and tight supply of soybeans.

"The Brazilian biodiesel industry is entirely prepared for delivering the 13% mixture,” Daniel Amaral, chief economist at Brazilian oilseeds lobby Abiove, said in a statement on Tuesday. "Yet raising the blend to 12% is already a positive development as it stimulates soy processing and grain use in Brazil."

According to a statement from the Mines and Energy Ministry late on Monday, Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided to raise the blend to 12% "to avoid an excessive increase" in the price of diesel for the end-consumer.

On April 9 the government cut its biodiesel blending requirement to 10% from 13% to keep fuel prices down at the pump. Following that surprise move, Abiove started to push the government to raise its biodiesel blending requirement ahead of biofuel auctions this year.

Abiove last week said that sluggish economic growth had caused biodiesel prices to fall in Brazil, justifying an increase in the mandatory biodiesel mix.

Keeping the biodiesel mix at 10% would discourage Brazilian farmers to plant soybeans next season, Abiove said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiesel#Gas Prices#Auction#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Country
Brazil
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Asian residual fuel market is likely to garner support at prevailing levels in the near term on lower western arbitrage inflows into Singapore, traders said. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Tightening supplies of the upstream Singapore marine fuel 0.5%S cargo coupled with healthy demand for...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

India refiners' June crude processing bridled by virus curbs

July 23 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude throughput in June was little changed from the previous month when it fell to multi-month lows as a severe second wave of coronavirus restrained demand, forcing refiners to reduce runs. Refiners processed 4.50 million barrels per day (18.4 million tonnes) of crude oil...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Global Sunflower Oil Market 2019-2023: Demand for Sunflower Oil Imports is Rising in Many Countries, Including Iraq, India, and China - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2019-- The “Global Sunflower Oil Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The sunflower oil market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023. The increasing exports of sunflower oil can accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing exports...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Top Indian oil refiner betting on robust future for fossil fuels

India’s biggest oil refiner says fossil fuels will continue to be key part of the nation’s energy mix as it embarks on a $13 billion expansion. Indian Oil Corp. plans to increase its crude processing capacity by a third over the next five years to increase production of gasoline and diesel, along with petrochemicals, Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said in an interview. That will give the company the capability to refine 2.15 million barrels a day.
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

Indonesia to make biomass co-firing mandatory in power plants

JAKARTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to make the co-firing of biomass in power stations mandatory as part of its efforts to phase out coal power plants, which account for more than 60% of its electricity supplies, an energy ministry director said on Friday. The Southeast Asian country is...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil up $1.50/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about $1.50 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains made in the previous three sessions on expectations of tighter supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude settled at $73.79 a barrel, up $1.56, or 2.2%, while U.S....
Agricultureruralradio.com

Argentina reducing biodiesel blends

Argentina is reducing its biodiesel blends, a move that will result in more exports of Argentine soy oils. Argentina is the top soy oil exporter globally, and last week lawmakers approved a measure to allow reductions in the amount of soy-based biofuel mixed into domestically consumed diesel. A government official...
Worldspglobal.com

Center-South Brazil H1 July sugar production expected to decrease 2.6% on year: survey

Sugar's share of H1 July cane crush expected at 47.4%: analysts. H1 July anhydrous ethanol output expected to increase 32.7% on year: survey. Sugar production in the key Center-South Brazil region is expected to total 2.951 million mt in the first half of July, down 2.6% year on year, an S&P Global Platts survey of 10 analysts showed July 21.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

New Argentina biodiesel law to weigh on international soyoil prices -industry

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentine soyoil exports will likely rise, driving down prices internationally, due to a new law cutting the amount of soyoil-based biodiesel blended into common diesel fuel sold domestically, industry officials said on Monday. Lawmakers in Argentina, the world's No. 1 soyoil exporter, last week...
Worlddecrypt.co

Binance Director in Brazil Resigns Due to 'Misalignment of Expectations'

Ricardo Da Ros, Binance Brazil’s country manager, left his position just six months after he assumed the role. Brazil is one of a few countries where Binance has set up a physical office. The exchange entered the local market in 2019, however, in March this year a group of Brazilian brokerage firms lodged a complaint against the company accusing it of operating illegally in the country.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Shipping is to be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for all polluters are likely to rise under European Commission plans to meet the EU’s climate targets, documents published on Wednesday showed. Carbon markets will also be set up for emissions from...
StocksBenzinga

Outbrain Prices IPO Below Expected Range; Trading Begins Today

Open web recommendation platform Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) priced 8 million shares at $20 per share in its initial public offering. It earlier expected to price its IPO at $24 to $26 per share. The estimated gross proceeds are $160 million. The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy