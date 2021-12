If you're watching Yellowstone season 4, you know that there have been a slew of new characters introduced. If not, there are spoilers ahead for the popular TV series!. In Episode 7, "Keep The Wolves Close," our favorite former criminal with a heart of gold, Jimmy (Jefferson White), has a new love interest introduced. John Dutton sent Jimmy down to Texas to really work on becoming a man, and he ends up working at the famous Four Sixes Ranch. It's while settling into his new life that he meets a lovely member of the ranch's staff, Emily. The new character, played by Kathryn Kelly, was a real shock to fans and we're excited to follow her and Jimmy's relationship.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO