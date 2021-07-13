City offers surplus property in online auction
Vehicles and other surplus City of Roswell property are part of an online auction in which local residents and others can bid to purchase the items. Among the other items are various pieces of furniture that were bequeathed to the Roswell Public Library from the estate of John Ray Green. The items will benefit the library by being sold and the money raised used to help fund the purchase of a mobile library service van, often referred to as a bookmobile.www.roswell-nm.gov
