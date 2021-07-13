Nearly 100 citations issued by Lander Region Game & Fish law enforcement last year
(Lander, WY) — Over 340 violations were reported for the Lander Region in 2020, according to the recently released Wyoming Game & Fish Department Law Enforcement Report. The Lander Region has seven law enforcement officers, including six district game wardens and one regional wildlife supervisor, who combined issued 99 citations, 179 warnings and investigated 70 cases in which a suspect was never found or charged last year.county10.com
