Friendswood’s All-State baseball star Izzac Pacheco was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 39th overall pick (second round) of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. The 6’4, 225-pounder helped the Mustangs advance to the 5A, Region III finals this past season and a spot atop the MaxPreps.com national high school baseball rankings. Fellow Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart also heard his name called when the Los Angeles Dodgers selected the University of Arkansas pitcher in the ninth round (282nd overall).