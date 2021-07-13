Cancel
KU professor chosen to lead teaching organization for U.S., Canadian universities

LJWORLD
 11 days ago

A University of Kansas professor has been chosen to be the next leader of an international organization aimed at improving teaching and research practices at universities. Andrea Follmer Greenhoot, a professor of psychology and director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at the University of Kansas, has been named director of an 11-university consortium known as the Bay View Alliance.

www2.ljworld.com

