Kansas State

Kansas labor department pushes new reemployment program

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Labor is making a push this week to sign unemployment claimants up for the state’s new reemployment assistance program. The enhanced My Reemployment Plan program, part of House Bill 2196 approved by the Kansas Legislature in May, is intended to help those who are unemployed find new jobs in the state. Those who do not participate in the program organized through the Department of Commerce could have their unemployment insurance benefits suspended.

