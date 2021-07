The Lemieux Library and McGoldrick Learning Commons Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Action Plan presents goals aimed at advancing equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism at the Lemieux Library. For the academic year 2021-22, the Lemieux Library will focus many of the action items around racial equity in support of LIFT SU: Inclusive Excellence Action Plan for Racial Equity and Antiracism 2020-2021. This is an initial, and therefore dynamic document. We will annotate the Plan with short-and long-term actions, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion metrics to track progress towards these goals during the academic year ahead. New versions will be released as we hold meetings, forums, and create change.