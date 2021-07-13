Watertown - Daniel L. Diaz, age 59, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence. Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. John Fischer will be the celebrant. Music will be provided by Jane Rokusek as organist with Addyson Diaz, Avelina Diaz, Kyla Diaz, Alyssa Cassels, Samantha Becht, Alexandra Ebsen, and Jacob Ebsen as song leaders. The family is requested to meet at the church at 10:00 a.m. for a prayer service.