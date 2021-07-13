Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Attempted suicide reported at Luzerne County prison Tuesday

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLZAO_0avtfWAG00
The Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre is seen last week. A female Luzerne County prison inmate is receiving treatment at a local hospital following an attempted suicide Tuesday morning, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader
A female Luzerne County prison inmate is receiving treatment at a local hospital following an attempted suicide Tuesday morning, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said. County correctional officers performed CPR immediately upon discovery of the suicide attempt at the county correctional facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre, Crocamo said. Prison medical staffers also performed life-saving measures, she said. Prison officials have been in communication with the inmate’s family, said county Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich. The inmate’s current condition was not released, but the county administration is optimistic she will recover. “My thoughts and prayers are going out to the inmate’s family and also the prison staff that addressed this issue immediately,” Rockovich said. Prison workers did an “amazing job” and were “incredibly quick” responding to the suicide attempt, Rockovich said. Rockovich declined further comment on the inmate’s age or other details about the incident, citing a pending investigation by the county District Attorney’s Office that is performed after all suicides and suicide attempts. The county prison had two inmate suicide deaths and at least one other attempted suicide since March. The death victims were a 48-year-old female found unresponsive on May 8 and a 36-year-old male discovered unresponsive on March 22. Both deaths were caused by hanging, county Coroner Francis Hacken has said. The attempted suicide on May 3 involved a 27-year-old male inmate who has recovered, officials said. Last year, there were 11 inmate suicide attempts but no deaths at the county prison, according to a recent annual state report. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections requires county prisons to report all suicide attempts and deaths because they are deemed “extraordinary occurrences.” Prior county manager C. David Pedri had told council an outside team of medical professionals would be asked to review the medical and intake documents of the three prior cases this year to provide “additional insight to staff.” County officials had stepped up mental health services and protocols, in part to address concerns raised after the death of four female inmates from June 2017 to January 2018. Three of these deaths were ruled suicides, and the fourth was deemed accidental.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Attempted Suicide#Mental Health Services#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Jasper County, MSWDAM-TV

Jasper County inmate dies after suicide attempt in cell Saturdauy

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an inmate’s death at the Jasper County Jail. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the inmate died after an apparent suicide attempt Saturday. Johnson says a guard made the discovery around 2:20 p.m. The inmate, Kevin...
Luzerne County, PApahomepage.com

Man arrested for bank robbery, pursuit in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Luzerne County on July 23. According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Robert Wazny entered the M&T Bank on the 100 block of J Campbell Collins Drive in Wilkes-Barre, where he brandished a rifle and demanded money from the teller.
Luzerne County, PApahomepage.com

Residents walk for their faith in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the 97th year people are starting their morning walking for miles on end to show their dedication to their faith. Monday marks the Feast Day of Saint Anne and Saint Joachim who Catholics honor as the grandparents of Jesus. “Faith is important to all...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Man accused of shooting 13-year-old extradited back to York County

A man charged with shooting a 13-year-old in York City has been extradited back to York County and now has a court date. Darryl Ellis Peeples, 37, of York City, was transferred to the York County Prison on July 15 after his June 30 arrest in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to York City Police Lt. Dan Lentz.
Shamokin, PAnewsitem.com

City couple charged with possessing meth, heroin and marijuana

SHAMOKIN — A city couple have been charged with a felony of possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana relating to an incident early Sunday morning in the parking lot at Turkey Hill Minit Market, 501 N. Second St. In addition to the felony offense, Gregory Lee Payton,...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Man found dead in Scranton identified

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland on Tuesday identified a 34-year-old man found dead early Saturday morning in front of a house in Scranton as Staphano Bianco. Bianco, of Old Forge, was found in front of 604 E. Market St. An obituary said Bianco, a father of one, "succumbed to his struggle with addiction."
Lansford, PAWOLF

Police on-scene of Carbon County narcotics investigation

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WOLF) — The Lansford Police department were on-scene of a narcotics investigation this morning- Police say they were at 17 South Walnut Street in Lansford serving a search warrant for a drug incident. The operation was led by the Office of Attorney General/Bureau of Narcotics. We will...
Jersey Shore, PASun-Gazette

Five face drug charges in district court

Cadence Coleman, 26, of 508 Washington Ave., Jersey Shore, has been charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for allegedly having 58 grams of methamphetamines as well as an undisclosed amount of marijuana on Route 220 in Porter Township about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Tiadaghton Valley Regional police said. Following her arraignment before District Judge Jerry C. Lepley, she was released on $1,500 bail.
Elmira, NYnorthcentralpa.com

Tioga County fugitive from justice arrested in New York

Elmira, N.Y. – A Tioga County woman was arrested Sunday in New York State as a fugitive from justice. On July 18, deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Charles St., in the town of Southport. During the investigation, it was discovered that 35-year-old Tara...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Hill Section street reopens in Scranton after police investigation

City police break up fight that stemmed from stabbing. Scranton police Wednesday briefly shut down a block in the city’s Hill Section to break up a “melee” that sparked from a stabbing the prior night in South Scranton, Detective Sgt. James Pappas said. Shortly before 2 p.m., city police, some armed with rifles, blocked off the 800 block of Quincy Avenue as the scene was brought under control. By about 2:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and no arrests were made. Police Chief Leonard Namiotka said people who know the juvenile victim from the earlier assault at Stafford Avenue and Alder Street believed they saw the alleged assailant on Quincy Avenue and a fight broke out. Namiotka said the wounded juvenile had non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into the stabbing was continuing, Pappas said.
Dickson City, PAScranton Times

Task force captures wanted drug suspect in Dickson City

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday apprehended a suspect wanted by Pittston police and other agencies on drug charges. Task force officers arrested George Stofko, 34, in Dickson City after he had been on the run for some time. Pittston police said in a post on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy