Eric Clapton has announced that he will not perform at U.K. concert venues that require proof of vaccination for entry. The statement follows a recent message from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that nightclubs and other event locations hosting large crowds must require visitors to provide verification of their vaccine status. "Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July, 2021, I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present," Clapton said.