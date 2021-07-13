Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

 15 days ago

Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Starship Manufacturing Facility in Boca Chica

Even if SpaceX will not build such a large hall as the VAB, I still find it interesting that the VAB alone takes up as much space as the entire manufacturing area of Starbase. If NASA wasn't using it, the VAB would be the perfect building to construct Starship and SH Boosters.
Texas StateNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

Also no windmills unless they actually build one. Based on Mary's photos from yesterday, it looks like the three short pieces of the OLIT are going to be lifted individually and then cross supports installed. Guess they were not setup well for preassembly and lifting. We'll get to see a lot of crane work with this bit. Also interesting, if you look close at those pieces, the tops are capped with just a small hole for (presumably) concrete filling. There are also some interesting flanges at different spots than usual so it looks like there will be some other structures mounted in the top of the tower.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

Aluminum won't weld to stainless that I know of and the electrolytic corrosion would be unacceptable for a rocket that is expected to be reused many times. Correct, aluminum melts almost 1000 C below the melting point of SS, and oxidizes rapidly, so I am sure they cannot be welded even in an inert atmosphere.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX prepares for first Super Heavy static fire

SpaceX is readying for the first static firing of Raptor engines connected to the base of a Super Heavy booster, known as Booster 3. The test is a critical step in verifying and validating Super Heavy’s initial design for the first series of test boosters, including Booster 4, which is expected to launch Ship 20 on the Starship system’s first orbital flight attempt later this year.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Apollo to Artemis: Drilling on the Moon

Fifty years ago, Apollo 15 lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, sending Commander David R. Scott, Command Module Pilot Alfred M. Worden, and Lunar Module Pilot James B. Irwin on the first of three Apollo “J” missions. These missions gave astronauts the opportunity to explore the Moon for longer periods using upgraded and more plentiful scientific instruments than ever before. Apollo 15 was the first mission where astronauts used the Apollo Lunar Surface Drill (ALSD) and the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV).
Aerospace & Defenseslashdot.org

NASA Taps SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket To Launch Jupiter Moon Mission

Jupiter's unusual icy moon Europa may be one of the best spots in the solar system to check for signs of alien life. But first we have to get there. NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will get a boost in the right direction from a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful rockets ever built. From a report: NASA announced Friday that it has selected SpaceX to provide the launch services for the Jupiter moon mission. The launch is scheduled for October 2024 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The contract is worth about $178 million. Europa Clipper will try to determine if the moon could possibly host life. "Key mission objectives are to produce high-resolution images of Europa's surface, determine its composition, look for signs of recent or ongoing geological activity, measure the thickness of the moon's icy shell, search for subsurface lakes, and determine the depth and salinity of Europa's ocean," said NASA. SpaceX has been working with NASA on many fronts, including carrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station, delivering cargo to the ISS and developing a human landing system to return astronauts to the moon through the Artemis program.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
GeekyGadgets

SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA Jupiter mission Europa Clipper

Over the weekend NASA has confirmed that SpaceX has won the launch services contract for the NASA Jupiter mission to launch the Europa Clipper, Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa. The mission will launch sometime during October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The contract is worth approximately $178 million.
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX wins $178m NASA contract

SpaceX wins $178m NASA contract

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration rocket company has received another major endorsement. NASA is awarding it a $178 million (€151.1m) launch contract to send a mission – the Europa Clipper – to one of Jupiter’s moons. The news will not affect SpaceX’s imminent start of its Starlink broadband-by-satellite service, but it...
Aerospace & Defensetheregister.com

Japan plans remote-controlled robotic space tourism to the ISS and beyond

The International Space Station is getting mobile robot “space avatars” controllable by the public from Earth, courtesy of a joint project between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and ANA Holdings’ telepresence start-up avatarin. The project will create a virtual remote space tourism experience aimed at those who can't afford...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

The Russian Nauka/Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) General Thread

Re: The Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) Updates/Discussions (2021) Re: The Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) Updates/Discussions (2021) Russian flight controllers continued systems testing Friday on the new Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module as it heads toward the International Space Station for a scheduled docking next week. https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/07/23/crewmembers-finish-science-experiments/. Logged. Senior Member.
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Previewing EnVision: ESA’s newest mission to Venus

On Venus, though, this doesn’t appear to occur. So why is the connection between tectonic and geologic activity to the Venusian atmosphere and environment so important?. “We don’t know, actually,” said Dr. Ghail. “And that is one of the things that we want to try and understand. But what we do know is that when we look at the upper atmosphere of Venus, we see over long periods of time, from Pioneer Venus through Venus Express, we see occasional big spikes in the sulfur dioxide concentration of the upper atmosphere.”
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.

