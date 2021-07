The trailer from BLACKPINK’s upcoming movie is finally here – and it’s pretty much an ode to Blinks. As part of the celebrations for BLACKPINK’s fifth anniversary, BLACKPINK The Movie was first announced back in June and, a few weeks later, we finally have our first look. The one-minute trailer shows concert scenes any Blink would recognize as well as snippets from individual sit-down interviews with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. “As hectic as the past five years have been, all the memories, delights on the stage, and their shining moments have been wrapped ‘like a gift for all the fans’ in BLACKPINK The Movie,” the official synopsis for the film reads.