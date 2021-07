It was a busy MLB Draft for the NC State baseball program, as eight members of the Wolfpack had their names selected this week in the 20-round draft. The top two picks of the draft from the Pack were Tyler McDonough and Jose Torres, who were selected 14 picks apart from each other in the third round. McDonough, a versatile player selected as a second baseman, was drafted No. 75 overall by the Boston Red Sox, while the shortstop Torres was picked 89th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.