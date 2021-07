Public Notice No. 7905

The Internal Revenue Service is warning those eligible for the Child Tax Credit to "be aware." Scammers are hard at work trying to get their hands on your money. On July 15, 2021 millions of Americans received the first of several Child Tax Credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The payments total half of the total credit amount with the other half being claimed when you file your 2021 income tax return. According to the IRS, to qualify you (and your spouse if you filed jointly) must have,