Former Pit Spitters Pitcher Hoffmann Drafted to Atlanta Braves

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 11 days ago
Another former Pit Spitter had his name called on day three of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffman was taken by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round as the 367th overall pick.

A native of Plainfield, Ill., Hoffman started his freshman year at Oakland University in 2019.

In his first summer with the Pit Spitters he won the 2019 Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year and was a part of the team’s first championship. He returned to Traverse City for one more season in 2020.

Hoffman then transferred back to his home state to play at the University of Illinois where he was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team his sophomore year.

Hoffman still has three years of eligibility left.

He became the fifth Pit Spitter drafted overall, joining two former Pit Spitters who were drafted on Monday.

