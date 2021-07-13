Public Notice No. 7904

STATE OF WYOMING ) The Regular Meeting of the Lingle Town Council convened at 5:00 PM July 7, 2021 with Mayor Siglin leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call, the following were present, constituting a quorum: Mayor: George Siglin Council Members: Steve Edwardson Joe Welte Brandie Cook A.J. Lambert There was also present: Police Chief: Endra Andrews Fire Chief: Kasey Bangerter Town Attorney: Anna Barnes Clerk: Richard Reyes Town Supervisor: Larry Haeffelin. Mayor Siglin welcomed all to the meeting and thanked them for being present. Mayor Siglin requested the addition of one item to the agenda; an Application for 24-HR Malt/Beverage Permit. Mayor Siglin called for approval of the agenda with the addition. CM Welte moved to approve the agenda as amended. CM Cook voiced the second and the motion carried unanimously. Mayor Siglin called for approval of the minutes of the June 23, 2021 regular council meeting. CM Cook moved to approve the minutes as presented. CM Welte voiced the second and the motion carried unanimously. BILLS FOR JUNE 2021: CM Edwardson moved to approve the Town bills in the amount of.