Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland will move to level zero of Covid restrictions on 19 July, but the mandatory use of face coverings is to remain in place for "some time". She says the planned easing had to be modified due to the spread of the Delta variant. We already know England will remove nearly all Covid restrictions on 19 July - our health correspondent Nick Triggle considers whether the unlocking will pay off or backfire with infection rates and hospital admissions already rising sharply.