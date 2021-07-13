Cancel
Economy

Samsara, EVgo Partner to Accelerate Transition to EVs

By Charged Fleet Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsara has partnered with EVgo to help customers accelerate their transition to electric — making EVgo the first electric vehicle partner on Samsara’s Experts Marketplace, the telematics provider stated in a news release. Samsara also announced that the company has seen more than 160 million cumulative hybrid and electric miles...

