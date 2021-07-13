Fuji XF 18mm f/1.4 R WR Gallery: Real-world sample images from Fujifilm’s latest fast wide-angle prime

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. No piece of photography equipment (new cameras aside) has gotten me this excited lately. Negative Supply reached out to us last month about their Basic Kit for 35mm Film Scanning. I jumped at the opportunity to try it out. This kit is a fantastic piece of equipment for amateurs and hobbyists who have many negatives in their collection that need digitization. There’s a copy stand, light source, and a film strip holder included. Keeping the film perfectly flat is a key feature of this unit, and it makes scanning quick and accurate.