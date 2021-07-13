Cancel
Fuji XF 18mm f/1.4 R WR Gallery: Real-world sample images from Fujifilm’s latest fast wide-angle prime

By William Brawley
 12 days ago

Back in April, Fujifilm announced a new super-fast, weather-sealed prime lens, the XF 18mm f/1.4 R WR. This bright 27mm-equivalent prime lens offers a versatile wide-angle view that's perfect for landscapes, travel and street photography. The wide f/1.4 aperture also makes it an ideal option for night sky photography and other low-light shooting situations. Plus, despite the bright aperture, the lens is surprisingly lightweight and compact, as well as robustly weather-sealed.

