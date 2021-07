IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) HELEN L. WARREN, formerly known as ) That Helen L. Warren, formerly known as Helen L. Greenly, died on the 10th day of June, 2021, in Torrington, Goshen County, Wyoming, leaving LeAnna Johnson and Bradley Greenly, as her sole beneficiaries to the property described herein.