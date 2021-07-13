Epps commits to Illinois

Evaluation at Wofford was pretty impressive. We’re seeing a ton of evidence just with Cattoor, Aluma, and Storm Murphy. He found all those guys, all sort of hidden gems, recruited and bought them to Wofford and now to VT. He clearly understands what he needs and can see things in some players that he believes will work well in his system; and he sees some things that perhaps other coaches don’t notice. Also, I have to think he has some good relationships built with high school coaches in the Southeast given his long stay at Wofford, and those in South Carolina should be particularly solid. All that said, I expect he sees something in MJ that he Really Really likes. And he is likely getting lots of good intel and feedback from coaches there in SC. All of that is good enough for me!! I’m really excited about Collins.