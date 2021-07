U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said the attacks that Black law enforcement agents endured on Jan. 6 were not just physical, but verbal. In a March interview with The Washington Post, Dunn said he was called the n-word more than a dozen times that day in January. Black police officers, he said, “were fighting a different fight” as a throng of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds and building — some violently attacking police officers standing in their way.