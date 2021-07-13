Cancel
Obamas developing ‘Blackout’ for Netflix; limited series on female Baseball Hall-of-Famer in the works; & more

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle and Barack Obama are teaming up with Netflix’s Fatherhood producers for a new film and TV event called Blackout. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blackout is “being adapted from six different love stories, each penned by a different writer.” This means the project is being developed concurrently as a TV series and film adaptation and some of the six stories could wind up in the film, while others are in the TV show. Blackout centers on twelve teens perspective during a New York city power outage during the summer. A premiere date for the project has yet to be announced.

