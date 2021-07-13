Toby Keith + Rhett Akins among the acts headed into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Toby Keith, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, Amy Grant and John Scott Sherrill will join the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. “Today is one of my favorite days of the year, as we begin our journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in November with the announcement of our upcoming class,” says Sarah Cates, who serves as chair of the Hall’s board of directors. “Nashville has always been the home of legendary songs written by the world’s finest songwriters — and this class is no exception.”