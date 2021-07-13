Learning Gaps in Children Post-Pandemic

We learned a lot during the pandemic. We learned that masks and social distancing can help slow the spread of infectious diseases. We learned that watching what we touch and washing our hands regularly can help keep us healthy. We learned how to develop effective vaccines in record time, and after some stumbles, learned how to swiftly and effectively distribute the vaccine and get people inoculated. We also learned that the vaccines work in protecting us from Covid-19. Consider this…in Madison, less than one percent, just 0.7%, of those who are fully vaccinated have contracted the coronavirus. Still, the numbers of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is on the rise after dropping off significantly in recent months. The state is now averaging 139 cases per day, up from 60 per day barely a week ago. The overwhelming majority of new cases are among those who, for whatever reason, have not yet gotten vaccinated. Meanwhile, vaccination rates have grown stagnant. That is a concern not only for public health, but also for our doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly during the height of the pandemic. They are saddened by knowing that many hospitalized today with Covid wouldn’t be there if they got their shots. The shots are safe and highly effective. That is one lesson that, with barely half of the state fully inoculated, that some refuse to learn.