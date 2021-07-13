Cancel
Infectious disease organizations call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination among all healthcare personnel

By Dave Muoio
FierceHealthcare
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven professional organizations for infectious disease, epidemiology and long-term care professionals have released a consensus statement recommending that COVID-19 vaccination be a condition for employment for all healthcare personnel. The recommendation also extends to non-employees who are active at a healthcare facility, such as students or volunteers, but supports exemptions...

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthSFGate

Coalition says health workers should be required to get coronavirus vaccine

A coalition of health-care organizations called on medical facilities Tuesday to mandate that their workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying the strategy has worked to fight influenza and other infectious diseases and is necessary to contain the pandemic. "COVID-19 vaccination should be a condition of employment for all healthcare...
Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 vaccine immune response weaker in older adults

PORTLAND, Ore. — Older adults don’t produce as robust an immune response and antibody count in response to COVID vaccination as younger individuals, according to a new study. As such, study authors from Oregon Health & Science University conclude their findings mean it is that much more important to increase overall vaccination rates. That way, vaccinated older individuals will be at less risk.
Public Healththelundreport.org

Older Vaccinated People More Vulnerable To COVID-19, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have shown in clinical studies — and in real life — that they’re effective at preventing infections and serious illness. But they might not be as effective in older adults. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that older people who were fully inoculated with the...
Hartford, CThealthnewshub.org

Hartford HealthCare to Require COVID-19 Vaccination For All Employees

Hartford HealthCare will require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees, joining other healthcare systems across the state in following a recent recommendation by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Employees can apply for an exemption, Hartford HealthCare officials said at a July 14 media briefing, but anyone without an approved exemption must show...
ScienceScientific American

Should Children Get COVID Vaccines? What the Science Says

At a time when much of the world is still struggling to access COVID vaccines, the question of whether to vaccinate children can feel like a privilege. On 19 July, vaccine advisers in the United Kingdom recommended to delay vaccines for most young people under 16, citing the very low rates of serious disease in this age group. But several countries, including the United States and Israel, have forged ahead, and others are hoping to follow suit when supplies allow.
Public HealthWWMT

Medical organizations recommend all healthcare workers get vaccinated

Leading national professional healthcare organizations are calling for COVID-19 vaccines to be required for healthcare personnel. Medical experts said requiring the shot will protect healthcare workers and patients. In a new report, The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) and six other leading organizations representing medical professionals said hospitals...
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

WFAA: Pediatric Infectious Diseases Expert Weighs in on Delta Variant of COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Texas, including at Cook Children's. As of July 12, eight children were hospitalized for COVID-19, up from three on July 9. In an interview with WFAA, pediatric infectious diseases physician Nicholas Rister, M.D. said, “We are seeing more numbers, which means we're seeing more sick kids, and the expectation over the next coming weeks and months is that we'll likely see more of that.”
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Antibody Study Demonstrates Importance of Second Vaccine Dose, Updates to Vaccine

A study profiling the antibodies present in the saliva of individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 found that patients who had received their second dose had significantly increased antibody production and protection provided by the vaccine compared to those who had received only 1 dose. Vaccinated individuals overall had large amounts of antibodies present compared to infected individuals, suggesting that vaccination both protects against becoming infected and reduces the likelihood of transmitting the virus to others, according to the study, presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.
Pharmaceuticalssciencebasedmedicine.org

When Will We Need a COVID Vaccine Booster?

As the first crop of people to be fully vaccinated are reaching the 6 month mark, the question is increasingly coming up regarding if and when we should get a third booster shot. There is some mixed messaging in the media, which is partly due to the fact that there is no definitive answer so far. But let’s review where we are.
Public HealthWALA-TV FOX10

COVID-19 'is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' CDC director says

(CNN) -- With COVID-19 cases rising in all 50 states, health officials say it's clear that unvaccinated people are both driving the increase in cases and are most at risk. "This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during Friday's White House COVID-19 briefing.
Public HealthConnecticut Post

Should fully immunized people wear masks indoors? An infectious disease physician weighs in

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) With the highly infectious delta coronavirus variant spreading at an alarming rate, the World Health Organization in late June 2021 urged people to again wear masks indoors – even those who are fully vaccinated. And on July 15, Los Angeles County, California, announced that it would again require masking up in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This was followed by a recommendation – though not a mandate – from seven Bay Area counties for all to again don masks in public indoor settings.
Waltham, MAPosted by
TheStreet

TScan Therapeutics To Present Discovery Of T Cell Targets For COVID-19 At The Cell-Mediated Therapies For Infectious Disease Summit

WALTHAM, Mass., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at TScan, will present the findings of TScan's work to discover the targets of T cells in recovering COVID-19 patients at the Cell-Mediated Therapies for Infectious Disease Summit. The Company published these targets in an October 2020 paper in Immunity , showcasing the power of the company's high-throughput T-cell target discovery platform, TargetScan. The presentation will also feature in vitro data comparing several polyepitope T-cell vaccine candidates based on the Company's novel T cell target discoveries.

