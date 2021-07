Is rock dead? Has its corpse been usurped by younger, more 'dangerous' genres like rap? Are rappers the new rockstars? These debates have been rumbling on for what feels like decades at this point, and now Motley Crue founder and bassist Nikki Sixx has entered the fray to share his thoughts. Since the Crue were once considered part of the blueprint when it came to defining what being a real rockstar meant, it figures he might have some thoughts about what that term looks like these days.