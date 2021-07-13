Cancel
Roanoke, TX

TxDOT plans traffic switch on Hwy 377 next week

By Mark Smith
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation will move barriers and switch traffic onto new pavement on northbound and southbound Hwy 377 in Roanoke next week. The switch will take place from James Street to Parish Lane on Monday, July 19 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m., according to a TxDOT news release. Access to side streets will be limited during this time. Main Street and Parish Lane will remain open during the operation.

Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New driver license office opens in Denton

The Texas Department of Public Safety opened its new Denton Driver License Office on Wednesday at 4020 E. McKinney St. This office replaces the old Denton office, which permanently closed on Tuesday, according to a DPS news release. The Texas Legislature approved $8 million in funding for this project, with...
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

What Every Frisco Newcomer Should Know- Around the City

Drive on any of Frisco’s bustling major thoroughfares and it will likely come as no surprise to learn that the city’s population increased by nearly 92 percent between 2010 and 2020. What was once a small farming town decades ago is now officially the 14th-largest city in Texas, boasting more than 224,000 residents.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Animal intake up 30% at Plano shelter

The Plano Animal Shelter is taking in an estimated 30% more animals now compared to fall and winter months, according to shelter officials. Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell said during spring and summer the shelter averages an intake of around 600 animals per month. He said the city is fortunate to have a shelter that can support a high number of animals.

