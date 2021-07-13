TxDOT plans traffic switch on Hwy 377 next week

The Texas Department of Transportation will move barriers and switch traffic onto new pavement on northbound and southbound Hwy 377 in Roanoke next week. The switch will take place from James Street to Parish Lane on Monday, July 19 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m., according to a TxDOT news release. Access to side streets will be limited during this time. Main Street and Parish Lane will remain open during the operation.