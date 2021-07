New to buying firewood, I asked my friend Jason Battis, co-owner of Firewood Fellas, to share more about kiln-dried wood. Burning wood in a kiln eliminates moisture, making it easy to ignite and less smokey when burned. This process kills bugs, pests and mold, which means it can be stored indoors. Jason works with several Pittsburgh restaurants and sells a mix of oak, cherry and maple wood for cooking.