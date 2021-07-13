Company of Heroes 3 Revealed; Free Pre-Alpha Preview Available Now on Steam
Sega Europe announced they will publish the Relic Entertainment-developed strategy game Company of Heroes 3 on PC-via Steam for a 2022 release. Along with the announcement, players can experience the game free right now during a pre-alpha preview on Steam. Players who join can experience some of the campaign and can also deliver valuable feedback to help the development of the game. The pre-alpha will take place now until August 2, 2021, at 7 pm PDT.noisypixel.net
