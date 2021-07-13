Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Macaroni & Cheese Flavored.... Ice Cream?

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3siQiU_0avtSUvp00

So here’s the scoop - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is parterning with Van Leeuwen to make an ice cream - just in time for National Macaroni & Cheese Day.

Sure, mac & cheese and ice cream are two comfort foods. BUT - combining them? Not too sure about that.

We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with.

— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in a press release.

Pints are available for $12 here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
18K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Foods#Macaroni And Cheese#Mac Cheese#Food Drink#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Dairy Queen announces July Blizzard of the Month

There are certain combinations that just make perfect sense. Peanut butter and Jelly. Burgers and fries. Pepperoni and pizza. (But not pineapple. Never, ever pineapple.) Dairy Queen has been giving ice cream lovers the world over great combinations thanks to their Blizzard. Think about it. Reese’s Pieces and vanilla soft...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
RestaurantsPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
Brenham, TXKWTX

New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - The month of July is National Ice Cream Month, and Blue Bell is celebrating by introducing a new flavor!. It was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. Each year Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of a returning favorite, or new flavor.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipesthedarlingapron.com

Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my full disclosure here. This thick & rich Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce is so much better than store-bought and you won’t believe how easy it is to make! Use as an ice cream topping for the perfect sundae!
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...
Grocery & SupermaketMorganton News Herald

Several US kosher grocery stores drop Ben & Jerry's ice cream

Several kosher grocery stores around the United States have decided to pull Ben & Jerry's from their shelves after the company's announcement this week that it would stop doing business with a licensee in Israel that sells ice cream in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Dani Secemski, the owner of Glatt...
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Cream Cheese Spaghetti Casserole Recipe

This spaghetti casserole promises a rich and cheesy dish, made with ground beef, spaghetti sauce, and cream cheese, for a mouthwatering baked bite. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium skillet brown the ground beef. Drain and add the spaghetti sauce. Set aside. Cook the spaghetti according to...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Grab a jar of Nutella and store-bought puff pastry and you're 15 minutes from dessert decadence

The first time I had Nutella was at one of those off-brand combo pizzeria-arcades that exist in the shadow of Chuck E. Cheese. Despite the questionable surroundings — animatronic animals that occasionally blipped to life, flickering lights, everything smelling vaguely of singed plastic — the chocolate hazelnut spread, which was used to coat a sweetened pizza crust and then covered with fresh-ish fruit, was a revelation.
Food & Drinksitalianchoco.com

Ice Cream Cake with Oreos

This Ice Cream Cake with Oreos is so quick, easy and delicious! Creamy and cold – the perfect combination of refreshment and enjoyment! Surprise your kids, family or friends with this amazing dessert this weekend! Here is the recipe for oreo sandwich ice cream:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup ice...
Recipestheprincegeorgejournal.com

Queenie Cooks: Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad

Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad is, at least to me, the epitome of what Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken Salad should be. I do like many of the more modern versions as well - from chicken pasta salads to curried chicken salad to varieties including grapes, nuts, and all kinds of exotic ingredients.
Recipesi am baker

Rhubarb Cake

Rhubarb Cake is a soft, moist, and flavorful cake full of diced rhubarb and topped with granulated sugar that is simple to make and a dessert everyone will love! If you love baking with rhubarb, be sure to try my Rhubarb Bars next!. Rhubarb Cake. This Rhubarb Cake recipe was...
Recipeschesapeakefamily.com

Boozy Fruit Cocktails

A summertime cocktail just isn’t complete without a piece of fruit, whether as a garnish or floating to the top of your tumbler. Here are a few recipes to enjoy this summer where the fruit is the star and a fun twist on turning an already sweet treat into something meant only for grownups. Please remember to drink responsibly and always designate a sober driver!
RecipesEpicurious

Blackberry and Chocolate Ice Cream Icebox Cake

21 individual chocolate graham crackers (about 5½ sheets), plus more for topping. ½ pint chocolate ice cream, softened at room temperature until pliable. Line a 9x5" loaf pan with plastic wrap, leaving a few inches of overhang on all sides. Chill pan until ready to use. Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat cream and powdered sugar in a large bowl until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Place jam in a medium bowl and whisk to loosen, then gently mix in half of whipped cream. Mix vanilla and salt into plain whipped cream.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Peanut Butter Banana Cookies

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These peanut butter banana cookies are the perfect sweet and salty treat. In this recipe there's no need for butter, they have richness, moisture, and flavor from the perfect combination of peanut butter and mashed ripe bananas.
Recipescleancuisine.com

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie – If you grew up eating Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Cream Pies like I did, then you know the nostalgia of these sweet and chewy cookies. Just as delicious, but free of gluten, dairy, and refined-sugar, my Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe is the perfect healthy swap for this childhood treat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy