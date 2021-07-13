Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Three Wire Systems: Celebrating 15 years and a new landing spot in PA

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of perfecting landing jets as a Navy pilot, I craved working for a company dedicated to mastering challenges with precision and expertise. Beginning my work with California software companies, I learned about federal programs for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses. I moved to D.C. and, in 2006, founded Three Wire Systems with a mission to design technology for the right outcomes.

