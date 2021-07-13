Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Galactic gamma ray bursts predicted last year show up right on schedule

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Magnetars are bizarre objects -- massive, spinning neutron stars with magnetic fields among the most powerful known, capable of shooting off brief bursts of radio waves so bright they're visible across the universe. A team of astrophysicists has now found another peculiarity of magnetars: They can emit bursts of low...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Linder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galactic#Uc Berkeley#Nazarbayev University#Berkeley#Space Sciences Laboratory#Ssl#Uc Berkeley#Physical Review D#Grossan Linder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Asteroid 101: Asteroid Collisions, Impact Craters, and How One Such Crater Solved the Mystery of Dinosaur Extinction

About 65 million years ago, dinosaurs, along with several other peculiar creatures, lived peacefully here on Earth. These giant creatures existed on this planet for a long time, and could very well have lasted for long. Unfortunately, the perfect plan had a flaw—which arrived from the sky in the form of an asteroid that got distracted from its path and hurtled straight towards our world.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this what Buzz Aldrin saw on the moon? Artist 'unwraps' a classic picture taken by Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 mission, revealing a 360-degree astronaut's-eye panoramic view of the lunar surface

A visual effects artist has 'unwrapped' a classic picture taken by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission, to show what Buzz Aldrin would have seen. The video clip, uploaded to Reddit, shows a 360-degree astronaut's-eye panoramic view of the lunar surface, first stepped on by Armstrong and Aldrin in 1969.
Photographypetapixel.com

Unwrapping Buzz Aldrin’s Visor in Moon Photo Reveals What He Saw

Artist Michael Ranger recently had the idea of “unwrapping” the reflection seen in the visor of NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin in an iconic photo captured by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission. The result is an image that reveals what Aldrin saw the moment the photo was snapped. Ranger,...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Unusually Large Meteor Turns Night Into Day in Norway – Watch VIDEO

The more we look at the heavens, the more we realize how huge the Universe is. And we also realize how truly vulnerable we all are. A great quote claims that astronomy is perhaps the only thing that teaches men modesty. An even greater quote says that the heavens declare the glory of God.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Young radio-loud gamma-ray pulsar light-curve fitting

Observing simultaneously pulsed radio and gamma-ray emission from these stars helps to constrain the geometry and radiation mechanisms within their magnetosphere and to localize the multiple photon production sites. In this paper, we fit the time-aligned gamma-ray light-curves of young radio-loud gamma-ray pulsars. We assume a dipole force-free magnetosphere where radio photons emanate from high altitude above the polar caps and gamma-rays originate from outside the light-cylinder, within the striped wind current sheet. We compute a full atlas of radio and gamma-ray pulse profiles depending on the magnetic axis obliquity and line of sight inclination with respect to the neutron star rotation axis. By applying a $\rchi^2$ fitting technique, we are able to pin down accurately the magnetosphere geometry. Further constrains are obtained from radio polarization measurement following the rotating vector model, including aberration and retardation effects. We found a good agreement between our model and the time-aligned single or double peaked gamma-ray pulsar observations. We deduce the magnetic inclination angle and the observer line of sight with respect to the rotation axis within a small error bar. The distinction between radio-loud or radio-quiet gamma-ray pulsars or only radio pulsars can entirely be related to the geometry of the associated emitting regions. The high altitude polar cap model combined with the striped wind represents a minimalistic approach able to reproduce a wealth of gamma-ray pulse profiles for young radio pulsars. Based on self-consistent force-free simulations, it gives a full geometrical picture of the emission properties without resorting to detailed knowledge of the individual particle dynamics and energetics.
AstronomyScience Daily

Solar radio signals could be used to monitor melting ice sheets

The sun provides a daunting source of electromagnetic disarray -- chaotic, random energy emitted by the massive ball of gas arrives to Earth in a wide spectrum of radio frequencies. But in that randomness, Stanford researchers have discovered the makings of a powerful tool for monitoring ice and polar changes on Earth and across the solar system.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Ultra-high-energy diffuse gamma-ray emission from cosmic-ray interactions with surrounding medium

The diffuse $\gamma$-ray spectrum at sub-PeV energy region has been measured for the first time by the Tibet-AS$\gamma$ experiment. It will shed new light on the understanding of origin and propagation of Galactic cosmic rays at very high energies. It has been pointed out that the traditional cosmic ray propagation model based on low energy measurements undershoot the new data, and modifications of the model with new ingredients or alternative propagation framework is required. In this work, we propose that the hadronic interactions between freshly accelerated cosmic rays and the medium surrounding the sources, which was neglected in the traditional model, can naturally account for the Tibet-AS$\gamma$ diffuse emission. We show that this scenario gives a consistent description of other secondary species such as the positron spectrum, the Boron-to-Carbon ratio, and the antiproton-to-proton ratio. As a result, the electron spectrum above 10 TeV will have a hardening due to this secondary component, which may be tested by future measurements.
Physicsarxiv.org

Slow diffusion is necessary to explain the gamma-ray pulsar halos

It was suggested that the $\gamma$-ray halo around Geminga might not be interpreted by slow-diffusion. If the ballistic regime of electron/positron propagation is considered, the Geminga halo may be explained even with a large diffusion coefficient. In this work, we examine this effect by taking the generalized Jüttner propagator as the approximate relativistic Green's function for diffusion and find that the morphology of the Geminga halo can be marginally fitted in the fast-diffusion scenario. However, the recently discovered $\gamma$-ray halo around PSR J0622$+$3749 at LHAASO cannot be explained by the same effect and slow diffusion is the only solution. Furthermore, both the two pulsar halos require a conversion efficiency from the pulsar spin-down energy to the high energy electrons/positrons much larger than 100\%, if they are interpreted by this ballistic transport effect. Therefore, we conclude that slow diffusion is necessary to account for the $\gamma$-ray halos around pulsars.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Milky Way Magnetar Spits Gamma Rays on Schedule

A Milky Way magnetar surprises astronomers by burping up gamma rays right when their predictions anticipated. A neutron star with a souped-up magnetic field is right on schedule. Just when astronomers had predicted, it started spitting out gamma rays in bursts, behaving in a way not seen before in these objects.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Broadband Modeling of Active Galactic Nuclei Detected in Gamma Rays

Low luminosity active galactic nuclei are more abundant and closer to us than the luminous ones but harder to explore as they are faint. We have selected the four sources NGC 315, NGC 4261, NGC 1275, and NGC 4486, which have been detected in gamma rays byFermi-LAT. We have compiled their long-term radio, optical, X-ray data from different telescopes, analysed XMM-Newton data for NGC 4486, XMM-Newton and Swift data for NGC 315. We have analysed the Fermi-LAT data collected over the period of 2008 to 2020 for all of them. Electrons are assumed to be accelerated to relativistic energies in sub-parsec scale jets, which radiate by synchrotron and synchrotron self-Compton emission covering radio to gamma-ray energies. This model can fit most of the multi-wavelength data points of the four sources. However, the gamma-ray data points from NGC 315 and NGC 4261 can be well fitted only up to 1.6 GeV and 0.6 GeV, respectively in this model. This motivates us to find out the origin of the higher energy {\gamma}-rays detected from these sources. Kilo-parsec scale jets have been observed previously from these sources in radio and X-ray frequencies. If we assume {\gamma}-rays are also produced in kilo-parsec scale jets of these sources from inverse Compton scattering of starlight photons by ultra-relativistic electrons, then it is possible to fit the gamma-ray data at higher energies. Our result also suggests that strong host galaxy emission is required to produce GeV radiation from kilo-parsec scale jets.
AstronomyWired

What Causes Gamma-Ray Bursts? Their Ultrabright Flashes Hold Clues

In July 1967, at the height of the Cold War, American satellites that had been launched to look for Soviet nuclear weapons tests found something wholly unexpected. The Vela 3 and 4 satellites observed brief flashes of high-energy photons, or gamma rays, that appeared to be coming from space. Later, in a 1973 paper that compiled more than a dozen such mysterious events, astronomers would dub them gamma-ray bursts. “Since then, we’ve been trying to understand what these explosions are,” said Andrew Taylor, a physicist at the German Electron Synchrotron (DESY) in Hamburg.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Signals of Extinct Extraterrestrial Civilizations –“Echo Throughout the Milky Way”

“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Comprehensive Consistency Check between Synchrotron radiation and the Observed Gamma-ray Burst Spectra

We performed a time-resolved spectral analysis of 53 bright gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) observed by \textit{Fermi}/GBM. Our sample consists of 908 individual spectra extracted from the finest time slices in each GRB. We fitted them with the synchrotron radiation model by considering the electron distributions in five different cases: mono-energetic, single power-law, Maxwellian, traditional fast cooling, and broken power-law. Our results were further qualified through Bayesian Information Criterion (BIC) by comparing with the fit by empirical models, namely the so-called Band function and cut-off power-law models. Our study showed that the synchrotron models, except for the fast-cooling case, can successfully fit most observed spectra, with the single power-law case being the most preferred. We also found that the electron distribution indices for the single power-law synchrotron fit in more than half of our spectra exhibits flux-tracking behavior, i.e., the index increases/decreases with the flux increasing/decreasing, implying that the distribution of the radiating electrons is increasingly narrower with time before the flux peaks and becomes more spreading afterward. Our results indicate that the synchrotron radiation is still feasible as a radiation mechanism of the GRB prompt emission phase.
AstronomyPhys.org

Astronomers detect ultra-high energy gamma-ray source

Astronomers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and elsewhere report the detection of a new ultra-high energy (UHE) gamma-ray source in the Galactic plane. The newly identified source, designated LHAASO J0341+5258, is extended and emission from it reaches up to 200 TeV. The finding is detailed in a paper published July 5 on arXiv.org.
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gamma-ray line from electroweakly interacting non-abelian spin-1 dark matter

We study gamma-ray line signatures from electroweakly interacting non-abelian spin-1 dark matter (DM). In this model, $Z_2$-odd spin-1 particles including a DM candidate have the SU(2)$_L$ triplet-like features, and the Sommerfeld enhancement is relevant in the annihilation processes. We derive the annihilation cross sections contributing to the photon emission and compare with the SU(2)$_L$ triplet fermions, such as Wino DM in the supersymmetric Standard Model. The Sommerfeld enhancement factor is approximately the same in both systems, while our spin-1 DM predicts the larger annihilation cross sections into $\gamma \gamma/ Z \gamma$ modes than those of the Wino by $\frac{38}{9}$. This is because a spin-1 DM pair forms not only $J=0$ but also $J=2$ partial wave states where $J$ denotes the total spin angular momentum. Our spin-1 DM also has a new annihilation mode into $Z_2$-even extra heavy vector and photon, $Z' \gamma$. For this mode, the photon energy depends on the masses of DM and the heavy vector, and thus we have a chance to probe the mass spectrum. The latest gamma-ray line search in the Galactic Center region gives a strong constraint on our spin-$1$ DM. We can probe the DM mass for $\lesssim 25.3~$TeV by the Cherenkov Telescope Array experiment even if we assume a conservative DM density profile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy