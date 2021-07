In a recent article, I discussed the vital role that data analytics can play in improving the advisory services firms provide to their clients. While the ability to process and interpret large amounts of information is a pillar of next-level advisory services, it's not the only required component. Well-rounded and informed guidance will always take multiple factors into account rather than privileging one approach over all others. On the other side of the coin from data, you find the human qualities of a business that can’t be quantified in a simple metric or equation. We can call this facet of advisory "relational accounting," and it’s crucial that you don’t overlook it.