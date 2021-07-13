Fire officials explain process of reporting, finding fires after blaze near Prairie City erupts two days after being reported

Though thankful for fire crews’ quick and aggressive response, some residents believe a now fully contained fire 3 miles north of Prairie City could have been avoided. According to Oregon Department of Forestry, a passing thunderstorm ignited the Dixie Creek Fire on July 1. The fire was “smoldering” and “unobserved” until wind and scorching heat allowed it to explode on July 3, ripping through upwards of 500 acres and prompting Prairie City officials to scrap the fireworks show. The wind kept the blaze from tearing through structures, according to ODF.