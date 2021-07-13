Cancel
Watch the insanely cute teaser for Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, we’re going to skip the full-on cool-kid Film Twitter-style posturing about how Disney is the worst company in the world and is destroying entertainment as we know it or whatever. You have heard it one hundred thousand times from kids who have considered, at one point, buying a beret and a pack of Djarum Blacks, and we’re fully aware that some of you might be one more lecture away from snapping and going full-on Disney adult, so: this trailer for Domee Shi’s Turning Red, next year’s Spring offering from Pixar, is just adorable. It looked cute way, way back when Disney had their big virtual Shareholders’ meeting right around last Christmas (alas, no hearts were given, but some may have been eaten at whatever Black Mass they have near Walt’s frozen corpse), and it looks even cuter now that we’re able to actually see some footage from it. Shi, a longtime Pixar animator and artist, turned heads with the lovely short film Bao a few years ago, and we can’t wait to see what she does with her feature-length debut.

