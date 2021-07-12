Inside Shonda Rhimes’ New Netflix Deal

With director Tanya Wexler’s Jolt now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke to Laverne Cox about making the action-comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Jolt is about a woman (Kate Beckinsale) with a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, who experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device that she has to constantly wear. After finally finding a man she trusts, she’s heartbroken when he is killed the next day. As you can probably guess, she decides to embark on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer. Jolt also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.